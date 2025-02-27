Tabaquite man gunned down in orange field

Even as the circumstances leading to the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in an orange field in Tabaquite remained unclear, relatives insisted that he was not attempting to steal.

The victim, Rajindra “Syo” Ramcharan, 33, a construction worker from Devinesh Hill in Tabaquite, was a father of one and had been planning to marry his fiancée, Oniosa Corbin, of Guyana, later this year.

According to the police, shortly after 8 am on February 26, the Gran Couva Police Station received information about a body found at Sand Hill Trace. Among the first responders were PCs Singh and Sanawor, who discovered the body with gunshot wounds to the back of the head and back. Three spent shell casings were found nearby, along with several oranges.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, were also notified.

Relatives believe Ramcharan was shot and killed overnight, as residents claimed to have heard gunshots fired.

Newsday spoke to Corbin, who is in her home country, via cellphone, and she said she last spoke to him at about 7 pm on February 25. He told her he was waiting for a friend to “go to make a spin in the bush.”

“He said his friend is going on a hustle, to pick some oranges and wanted company. I told him to be careful.”

When she called back shortly after, he was already with the friend.

“He said, ‘Love you, babe,’ and I told him to call me when he is done,” she recalled.

“We have been living together for ten years, and we were supposed to marry this year, ”she said.

A male relative added, “I cannot say if he went to steal, but he did not go alone. He went with somebody, and that person might be able to say what happened.”

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.