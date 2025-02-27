Sustaining mas tradition

A blue devil during the traditional mas parade at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain in 2023. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Traditional mas is a staple of TT’s culture, preserving the stories of our past through the remarkable displays of creativity that Carnival has become known for.

But under the rich history, masterfully crafted costumes and vibrant celebrations lies a struggle among small, community-based groups for the sustenance of the artform.

Head of the St James Social and Cultural Committee, Anthony Alleng, who has been involved in Carnival since childhood says the promotion of traditional mas only during Carnival hinders its progress.

“Outside of Carnival there is really no activity for traditional mas,” he told Business Day on February 24.

“...The younger people don’t know about it unless their parents are taking part in it, but even then we don’t highlight it too much, we take it for granted that it (competitions) happen."

Alleng organisation holds the traditional mas competition at the St James Amphitheatre each year. But outside of the Carnival season, he says traditional mas characters are only featured occasionally at events.

In light of this, he says more marketing is needed on a national level. He encouraged the idea of traditional mas groups lobbying the government to hold traditional mas presentations throughout the year.

“We want there to be a total presence of traditional mas in a big way.”

However, a lack of promotion is not the only major issue. Limited funding, Alleng says, is also hindering progress. With government policy dictating that 60 per cent of the competition's funding has to go towards prizes, he is left with just 40 per cent to cover the unending administrative and labour costs. This leaves him to fund much of it himself.

Added to that, Alleng says the allocations seem to be reducing as the money he received for the organisation of this year’s traditional mas was less than last year’s.

And this does not only apply to him.

“All of the groups are struggling from the same thing,” he said

“...They just want to be able to sustain themselves but they never get adequate funds.”

Assistance from the private sector is also scarce. He says despite requests for sponsorship being minuscule in comparison to the profit margins of companies, requests are often denied.

“They do not think highly of the traditional mas.”

But despite this Alleng remains committed to the artform. The 77-year-old says he will continue his work in traditional mas until his strength fails.

“The show will go on once I have the strength.

“…It’s not a job for me, it’s a love and you have to have the love for it, otherwise, forget it.”

A labour of love

Love is exactly what gave birth to JCE Mas Productions based in Gran Couva, Caroni.

The group is run by a husband and wife team of Jason Mohammed and Mary Mac Quan-Mohammed, who initially met at the Jagessar mas camp while volunteering.

Jason was born into the Carnival tradition with his father, Vernon Mohammed, being a fancy Indian performer.

“I wasn’t born into it but my family lived a street away from the mas camp,” Mary told Business Day.

“So Carnival was always a part of my home. I identify as being a full 'trini to the bone' when it comes to that.”

With their three daughters, Jada, Chelsea and Emma, whom the production is named after, Jason and Mary have been putting together kiddies carnival bands since 2011.

Over the years the band has expanded from 15 to 25 members as they’ve partnered with organisations such as the Gran Couva, Waterloo and Chickland police youth clubs. Through this, they encourage the participation of children from low-income households and rural communities who have never had the opportunity to play mas.

“We try to keep our band traditional,” Mac Quan-Mohammed said.

“Over the years we have produced sailors, we’ve done red devils and the gatka. But we mainly focus on the fancy Indians because we realise it is a dying mas.”

The production of these costumes is done entirely by hand using locally sourced materials. Jason, using the skills taught to him by his father and other mentors, does the wire bending for the bigger costumes. And, assisted by her children and other relatives, Mary makes the clothing.

To fund the increasingly expensive mas production, each year the husband-wife team combine their savings in order to make a $10,000-$20,000 investment into the band. The money they make as tutors in the National Carnival Commission’s school traditional mas workshop along with funds sourced from small individual donations, fundraisers and prize money from competition wins also go towards funding the band. But Mac Quan-Mohammed says because fancy Indian mas is one of the most expensive to produce, funding remains a major obstacle in their band production.

“As local producers of mas, funding it is a challenge. The big bands will import everything from China and pay next to nothing. But we are the ones feeling the full brunt of the escalating cost of everything in TT.

“Yes, Carnival is sustainable in TT. I think it brings in one of the biggest revenues. But the government, after putting out to the world that Carnival is the greatest show on earth, need to give the significance to the traditional mas because this is where it started.

“...I also wish that we could get the business community more involved. Because I will send out tons of sponsorship letters. I ask for between $200 and $500 and it’s really sad to hear these places, who you know are making money, say that they can’t contribute because it’s out of their budget.”

Still, they are not deterred. Motivated by the joy their effort brings to the children, JCE Mas Productions remains committed to their work and still manages to grow despite making only 30-25 per cent profit on the costumes sold. This year they were given the opportunity to produce a section with a band in Port of Spain.

“We really appreciate seeing and knowing that we can keep traditions alive.

“It gives us such a good sense of pride that we have actually created this and we are able to give back in some way or the other.”

Community engagement

Giving back to the community is the founding principle of Kessy and Friends Sport and Community Foundation in Paramin, founded by Keston ‘Kessy” Pierre.

The organisation, which hosts community events throughout the year, was started in an effort to give people in Paramin an opportunity to experience Carnival within their community.

“We used to hire jeeps to drop us down to the savannah to play J’Ouvert down in town. But one year we went and it had so many fights and the band I normally bring, everybody was scared. So I turned to my friend and said, ‘I will do my own J’Ouvert in Paramin.’

“And she laughed.”

Pierre told Business Day that a year later he held the first ever J’Ouvert in Paramin.

“My entire thing about this is love, the love for the people. Because we don’t make money up here,” he said.

From costume design to music trucks, Pierre, who has been heading the foundation since 2017, pays for everything out of pocket. His only assistance comes from small donations from community members and help from family. Prize money for winning competitions, which averages around $3,000, does little to offset the cost of production.

“And at the end of the year when everything done, you don’t ever make back the money…it's really and truly hard.”

He shared the sentiments of Mac Quan-Mohammed and Alleng as he called for more support from the government, especially Member of Parliament, Colm Imbert.

“It’s something for the community and we just want them to put in more,” he said.

But Pierre remains steadfast in his commitment to the community. While his group continues to portray the blue devil and jab molassie, this year he plans to bring the first pretty mas celebration to Paramin.

“I feel like people here don’t really get to go out and see these things like the mas, feathers, costumes and wings. So I decided to bring it to them.”

While Carnival costumes tend to cost over $5,000, he said his costumes, with designs inspired by the beauty of Paramin, will be sold for $500.

“It’s for the community. For them to see that we don’t have to go anywhere, we have our own right here.”