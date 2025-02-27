Remove eyesore

THE EDITOR: There is a wooden lamp post which at one time was leaning on my wall after a TSTT crew, which was conducting cable work at the corner of Kathleen Street and Brunton Road, St James, pulled down the cable on the rotten lamp post.

A couple weeks later, another TSTT crew was doing some work in the area and I drew the leaning lamp post to their attention. They decided to take it down, but it was left on the pavement, at one time blocking my neighbour’s entrance to her driveway.

I am therefore pleading with the relevant authorities to please remove this eyesore from the pavement.

KELVIN J LA ROCHE

St James

