PM slams Kamla's attack on Maduro government

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, with Energy Minister Stuart Young, left, and other energy officials tour a ship acquired to help plan the exploitation of the Dragon gas field on October 11, 2024. - File photo courtesy Office of the Prime Minister

THE Prime Minister has condemned Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for trying again to harm the Dragon gas deal between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.

Dr Rowley did so in a Facebook post on February 27.

In a statement on February 25, Persad-Bissessar described Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government as a "dictatorial, kleptocratic and drug-trafficking" regime.

She said Energy Minister Stuart Young, who will succeed Rowley as prime minister on March 16, was the facilitator of the Dragon deal and other TT-Venezuela energy deals.

Persad-Bissessar added Rowley was unconcerned about his dealings with Venezuela as he prepares to retire from electoral politics.

She claimed Young will receive the same "punitive fate" as Rowley.

Rowley recalled Persad-Bissessar and Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal being critical of efforts by government to secure the Dragon deal.

On December 21, 2023, the Venezuelan government issued the licence to NGC and Shell to develop and export natural gas from the Dragon gas field to TT.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which falls under the US Treasury, played a key role in granting this licence under the Joe Biden administration.

Concerns were raised about whether the Dragon project could be in jeopardy after Donald Trump won the presidential election on November 4.

The US$1 billion Dragon gas deal was first signed between TT and Venezuela in August 2018. But it was left in limbo after the US imposed sanctions on Venezuela in 2019. Trump was president at that time.

In a letter to Trump on November 6, the Prime Minister said, "The Republic of TT and the USA share a long and enduring relationship, founded on deep ties across many sectors, including trade, security, culture and people-to-people exchanges."

Dr Rowley added, "We look forward to further strengthening our co-operation in the years ahead."

Rowley said, "Well this is an even more unpatriotic act."

He described Persad-Bissessar's attack on Maduro's government as ill-advised.

Rowley added this is "an attempt to provoke them to scuttle any favourable dealings with Trinidad and Tobago and is a call to the US government to take action against Venezuela knowing that any such action by the US is likely to damage or destroy the current arrangements upon which TT depends for future gas supplies."

He said the only good thing about Persad-Bissessar's statement is her understanding of the word "kleptocratic”.

Rowley added, "It means, stealing from the public purse. Imagine UNC persons using that word against Maduro, or anybody for that matter."

He asked, "What will this kleptocratic cabal not do in an effort to harm the people of TT? Who is hoping to benefit from this reckless stupidity."

Rowley advised the population to take heed.

"We are being warned."