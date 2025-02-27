O’Meara Road renamed Lisa Morris-Julian Boulevard

The Prime Minister, centre, greets Daniel Julian, widower of the late D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian, before presenting him with a Lisa Morris-Julian Blvd street sign, held by Works Minister Rohan Sinanan, at a commisioning ceremony in Arima on February 26. The road was formerly named the O'Meara Road. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

It was a touching commissioning ceremony by the Ministry of Works and Transport for the newly renamed Lisa Morris-Julian Boulevard, formerly O’Meara Road. Many of her colleagues were in attendance along with members of the Morris-Julian family, as well as the Prime Minister and a visibly emotional Minister of Housing Camille Robinson-Regis.

Giving remarks at the Ministry of Works and Transport event on O’Meara Road, Arima, on February 26, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan began by paying tribute to Morris-Julian.

Morris-Julian and two of her children tragically died in a house fire on December 16.

"I'm happy for the commissioning of this road this morning, but I am a bit sad that Lisa is not here with us to see this."

He said the O’Meara Road Upgrade Project was aimed at alleviating traffic in the area and noted several other initiatives by the government focusing on road construction and repair.

"I am sure she (Morris-Julian) will be looking down on us and she will be very proud of the way the project has turned out."

Sinanan said his ministry was focused on improving the road network in three areas: the construction and expansion of the Point Fortin Highway, Cumoto/Wallerfield to Sangre Grande and the Valencia to Toco Highway.

"We are also looking at repairs to the existing road network, having completed over 1,600 projects in the last nine years. Additionally, we have 14 similar projects in the works."

Sinanan said his ministry's focus was on projects across land, sea and air. He showed a video of government initiatives over the past nine years, though there were technical issues with the audio.

The upgraded Lisa Morris-Julian Boulevard now features a jug handle at the Churchill Roosevelt Highway intersection to facilitate safer U-turns, avoiding direct left turns across traffic.

A new roundabout at the Lennox Yearwood Boulevard and Lisa Morris-Julian Boulevard intersection aims to improve traffic flow, alongside a roadway expansion to four lanes and enhanced drainage works.

Dr Rowley, the featured speaker, also began by acknowledging Morris-Julian. Describing the occasion as bitter-sweet, he described it as an honour to work with the late D'Abadie/O'Meara MP, recognising her "dedication and service" during her brief, yet impactful time in Parliament.

Rowley, lamenting the tragic loss of Morris-Julian and her children, expressed the shock and deep pain it has caused him.

"The memory of this horrible event continues to resonate in our hearts. Yet, by renaming this road in her honour, we ensure her legacy lives on."

He described Morris-Julian's life as one of service, both as a teacher and as an MP.

"Lisa embodied the values of the First People’s community: humility, faith, vision, hard work, and respect. She was committed to improving the lives of those she served."

Speaking on the commissioning and infrastructure, Rowley said improvements in infrastructure, like roads, contributed to national efficiency by improving traffic flow and reducing time and fuel wastage.

Looking ahead, Rowley said the government was committed to "continued progress." He said, in the last nine and a half years, the government had achieved a lot and remained focused on building for the future.

"We are committed to building additional roads to meet this demand in the next term."

After the ceremony, guests made their way to the nearby roundabout, where a plaque honouring Morris-Julian's life was mounted. As the Prime Minister and Morris-Julian's widower unveiled it, emotions ran high. Lisa's daughter became inconsolable, while her brother watched, fighting back tears.

Once the satin ribbon was cut, a flurry of activity ensued as onlookers and media rushed to capture photos of MPs and the PM. Amid the commotion, an unidentified man slipped and fell into a drain that runs around the perimeter of the grounds, about four feet deep.

Though he appeared uninjured, his camera was damaged.