Needless North Stand sponsorship commess

Republic Bank Exodus performs for the judges at its panyard on Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna on February 13. - Photo courtesy Pan Trinbago

Voice sings, "They don't want me in their party," in his phenomenal pan song Too Own Way, which is due to be performed by not one but two bands at Panorama on March 1.

Part of why the song resonates is because it taps into the sense of exclusion often seen at Carnival. That sense is also reflected in the continued debate over whether seats at pan events should be reserved in the North Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah and for whom.

Figures like economist Marlene Attzs have rejected the idea of establishing "an exclusive VIP enclave" for corporate delegations, while lecturer Howard Dottin has defended these portioned-off boxes saying a well-funded Pan Trinbago is essential. This discussion is entirely avoidable. There is no reason the North Stand – or any Carnival venue – cannot harmoniously accommodate both the grassroots and big business.

Sponsorship is not new. Last year, similar complaints were raised about boxes in the North Stand. The very names of the bands that will take the stage on March 1 reflect longstanding corporate relationships. For better or worse, it’s Republic Bank Exodus, not just Exodus; it’s bp Renegades, not just Renegades; it’s Massy All Stars, not just All Stars. BPTT is also the title sponsor of Panorama. This support, through a mixture of public and private entities, has been vital.

But the point being made by those anxious about elitism is not about the appropriateness of commercial involvement; it is about prioritising some people at the expense of others.

>

This is where the issue turns into an infrastructural and managerial matter.

If there was enough room to easily and seamlessly accommodate all, this debate would not be taking place.

If infrastructure was adapting to meet modern needs, and if facilities were being managed proactively and efficiently, few would have reason to grumble.

Last year, Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said she planned to lobby for a larger North Stand. With an official capacity of 7,000, some estimated the 2024 crowd to be 9,000.

Officials should have expected increased demand this year and acted.

On February 14, Pan Trinbago reported North Stand tickets had sold out. It assured corporate sponsors were limited to only 50 per cent of the tickets. But since the system is first come, first served, this means early purchases elbow out many people who buy tickets on the fly or last minute.

This is the root of the problem.

Additionally, the deeper issue is the need for a coherent national cultural policy that allows businesses to play a greater role in development while generating sustainable practices and nurturing talent.

We have put the pan on the coat of arms. But we need to do more.

>

Meanwhile, why not upgrade the North Stand? Why not redesign common areas so that more inclusive signals are sent? And why not communicate more clearly with the public when it comes to ticketing? Why not manage sales in a way that reflects what unites so many: a passion for pan?