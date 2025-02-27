Motorcyclist, 28, dies in accident in Curepe

- File photo

A 28-year-old motorcyclist and parliamentary clerk from Aranguez, Richard Nangwah, died following an accident on the Southern Main Road in Curepe around 10 pm, on February 26.

Reports say Nangwah, while heading north, swerved into the southern lane to avoid a puddle of water on the road. In doing so, he hit a silver Kia Cerato heading south, causing him to be pitched off his bike and fall onto the pavement. The car collided with a light pole and burst into flames.

Officers arrived around 10.15 pm and saw the Kia Cerato, driven by a 26-year-old labourer from St James, on fire on the western side of the walkway.

Police said Nangwah’s dark-coloured Kawasaki Ninja motorbike was found nearby, and his body was found a few meters from it. He had severe injuries.

At 11.25 pm, the district medical officer, Dr Dana Dass, arrived and pronounced Nangwah dead.

>

Reports say the driver completed a report and police cautioned him in keeping with the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Section 73(1). When police asked for his driver's licence and certificate of insurance, he told officers all the documents were destroyed in the car's fire.

The man asked for medical attention and was attended to by emergency medical technicians before being transported to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Investigations are ongoing.