Military museum rejects CDA's eviction notice

Tour guide Natasha Harris at the Chaguaramas Military History and Aviation Museum stands in front of some of the museum's assets in September 2013. The Chaguaramas Development Authority has served the museum an eviction notice effective February 28. - File photo

The Chaguaramas Military History and Aerospace Museum has rejected the eviction notice issued by the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA).

In a statement posted on their Facebook on February 25, the museum said, “We will not accept such notice from the CDA just as we have done in the past. We will remain open and continue operations despite this notice and we encourage the public to show your numbers and support.

“We must let the CDA know we are proud of our history, culture and heritage as Trinbagonians. That we will not back down and not give into their plans for economic greed. From its inception the museum has been operating within all legal parameters in compliance with the CDA.”

The eviction notice, issued in October 2024, gave the museum five months to vacate the premises with an expiration date of February 28.

“But that is impossible,” the museum’s PRO, Kathy Edwards, told Newsday on February 27.

>

“We can’t take up all these artifacts when we don’t know where to go. We have nowhere to go.”

A press release by the museum said the notice was issued because the museum is “allegedly occupying the location illegally.”

“The museum was initially promised a thirty year lease, through a Cabinet note, which they claimed they never received from the Authority. The museum claims that had the Authority provided them with proper documents, the museum would not have this problem that now seems to be the norm with recent governments. This happened in 2013 under the UNC and now in 2024 under the current PNM administration.”

In 2013, Newsday reported that the CDA intended to relocate the museum to Grandwood, Chaguaramas. But Edwards explained why this relocation did not happen.

“The place (in Grandwood) was heavily forested and the museum didn’t have any funds to clear the area. And the issue was who is going to fit the bill of us moving, because we did not have the funds to do so.”

Newsday attempted to contact the CDA for comments on February 27 but calls to their head office went unanswered.

President of the museum, Linda Kelshall, said, "It is a very sad day once again for this country when government agencies show utter disrespect towards historical institutions that contribute to the educational enrichment of the country. The Military Museum has continuously educated thousands over the past three decades through informative exhibits, displays and consecrated memorials, many of which contain the ashes of fallen soldiers."

The release said the museum is a listed heritage property of the National Trust of TT under the built heritage section.

“Which means that it should not be destroyed and it should be properly funded and preserved for future generations to enjoy. There are displays that cannot be removed such as the World War I trench, the replica of old St Joseph, the last BWIA aircraft and the numerous consecrated memorials on the compound.”

>