Make healthier choices at Carnival

Healthy food clean eating selection: fruit, vegetable, seeds, superfood, cereal, leaf vegetable.

DEXTER RIGSBY

IT’S THAT time again when caution is thrown to the wind as thousands of nationals attempt to wine away their woes at fetes across the country. Gym membership sores at this time of year since the need to ooze sex appeal at fetes and on the road for Carnival is hyped during the season.

Consequently, the influx of “newbies” at gyms doing frequent body checks in the mirror, hoping for personal miracles to remove several inches of waistline and shed significant pounds within a month is alarming.

Sadly, for many of those seasonal gym enthusiasts, their efforts at weight loss and/or toning up remains an exercise in futility due to their lack of commitment, expecting too much too soon, and unhealthy diets.

Outside of medical conditions, most of us are overweight because of high-calorie, fat and sugar diets while leading a sedentary lifestyle. Basically, we consume far more calories than we burn, a situation many revellers try to reverse at Carnival.

How many of us can relate to sitting for over eight hours a day at a desk and at lunchtime we usually devour a cheesy pizza, a chicken roti or fried chicken and chips with a sweet dessert and a sweet drink? Some of us may opt for a large tuna salad but nullify its nutritional value with unhealthy dressings.

Note that sugar and trans fats/cooking oils in the absence of regular exercise is the recipe for obesity and diabetes – ailments that diminish the quality of one’s life before cutting it short.

Children shopping with their parents at groceries usually feature carts and baskets overflowing with a multitude of sugary delights like ice cream, cakes and soft drinks. When we think about birthdays and anniversaries, cake, ice cream and alcohol may also come to mind.

Moreover, it’s almost unheard of to celebrate a Valentine’s evening without chocolates. For many folks, generous servings of sweet desserts and red wine are consistent with romantic interludes.

Additionally, copious amounts of sweets like marshmallows, sweet bread, crème caramel and biscuits are consumed at Christmas time. The result of which is an increase in hospital occupancy every January, as confirmed by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh earlier this year.

The general population should be aware that the daily sugar intake for the average man and woman is around 38 grams and 25 grams, respectively. The sugar here relates to the added/processed version and not sugar from natural sources like fruits and honey.

Diabetes occurs when too much (processed) sugar is routinely consumed over a period, which impacts on critical organs and exacerbates other underlying health issues. Sadly, some juices and soft drinks contain over 40 grams of sugar. Consuming those beverages several times a week is juxtaposed to drinking slow poison.

Further, heart disease, stroke, and cancer are also top non-communicable diseases (NCDs) which are collectively linked to high cholesterol and red meat consumption. Notwithstanding, shopping habits and hospital data indicate that many citizens knowingly follow unhealthy diets.

One evening while at a restaurant, I observed a middle-aged woman walking with a degree of difficulty. She appeared to have mobility constraints due to her weight. Nevertheless, she was observed to heartily “put away” an entire rack of beef ribs in addition to other food and drinks.

At that point I realised that limited finance is not always the reason why so many of us fail to entertain healthier diets, as it seems unlikely that the foregoing event was an isolated occurrence. So, for some of us it is not that we cannot afford to employ healthier diets. We simply choose not to do so and have regrets when it’s too late.

While adults are generally responsible for consuming the food or drink that we desire, young children would basically trust a drink, meal or snack given to them by their parents/guardian to be fit for consumption. Unfortunately, far too many parents provide unhealthy diets for their children when they can afford much healthier choices. Those children grow up and follow suit with their children.

It then follows that in addition to the promulgation of health tips, and NCD information to the public, more should be done to break the above cycle to nurture a healthier nation.

For the sake of our children, our future adults, the Ministry of Education should collaborate with the TT Manufacturers Association, the Supermarket Association of TT and other relevant stakeholders to champion a new law relative to the contents of some drinks.

Specifically, as a precursor, a new law should limit the sugar content in soft drinks and juices sold in the country to 20 grams. Penalties for manufacturers or supermarket owners breaking this law should be harsh enough to always ensure compliance. Depending on the results of this initiative, similar limitations should follow for other consumables.

Let’s strive to be a healthier nation, not just for Carnival, but all year round.