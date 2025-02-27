Machel sings in 7th position at Calypso Monarch final

Machel Montano during a performance at Fete with the Saints, St Mary's Ground, St Clair on February 2. He defends his Calypso Monarch title on March 2. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The 2024 Calypso Monarch Machel Montano will defend his crown with the 2025 Tilden Hall riddim song Bet Meh, in seventh position at the Dimanche Gras on March 2.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation announced on February 27, the order of appearance for the 12 finalists in the annual Carnival competition at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Montano will be challenged by 2025’s Young Kings champ Squeezy Rankin who will sing his popular Justice in second position.

Tobago’s Rosalyn “Rosalyn” Reid will open the show with her 2025 song Sing It In Kaiso.

Akhenaton “Yung Bredda” Lewis will sing his We Rise in fifth position.

Former monarch Terri Lyons and Karene “The Calypso Princess” Asche will sing in sixth and eighth positions, respectively.

Another former monarch Roderick “Chuck Gordon” Gordon will end the competition singing Look Tuh Press in 12th position.

The reserve is Morel “King Luta” Peters with Staying in Calypso.

Order of appearance: