Kamla: Cops must secure visitors, locals on Carnival weekend

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is calling on the police to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors over the upcoming Carnival weekend.

In a statement on February 27, she said, "The 2025 Carnival season has been a long, eventful one, and this weekend will see thousands...participating in the final set of events throughout the country, including a variety of fetes, Panorama finals, Dimanche Gras, J’Ouvert, and the parade of bands on Carnival Monday and Tuesday."

She added that Carnival was happening during a state of emergency (SoE) which was implemented in December.

"I therefore call on the relevant police authorities to ensure the police service diligently maintains a strong presence at all major Carnival events over this long weekend, to ensure the safety of fete-goers, spectators and revellers."

Persad-Bissessar said there should also be police patrols throughout the country including at Carnival festivities taking place in rural towns and other venues.

>

"The relevant police authorities must also publicly commit to patrolling the nation’s public beaches, rivers and residential communities since these areas and citizens therein remain vulnerable to the daring daylight robberies, home invasions, murders and assaults that have been the order of the day for many years now in Trinidad and Tobago."

Persad-Bissessar said lifeguards should be present at beaches and recreational “river lime” spots to look after people who go there during the Carnival weekend.

"Of late, there have been increased reports of children and the elderly being neglected and left unsupervised during this period.

"I urge all citizens to ensure their children, elderly dependants and all vulnerable people and pets...are safe, secure, supervised and well cared for during this period."

She advised people to follow safety guidelines issued by the police during Carnival such as do not carry large amounts of cash and wear minimal jewellery in public.