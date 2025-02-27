Jr Calypso Monarch cops Intellectual Chutney Soca crown

Students from Avocat Hindu School compete in the Schools National Tassarama Competition at the NCIC Nagar Carpark, Chaguanas on February 26. Avocat tied for first in the competition after scoring 1,041 point along with Debe Hindu School. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

Two days after copping the National Junior Calypso Monarch crown, eight-year-old Xhaiden Darius added to his trophy cabinet when he clinched the title in the primary schools category of the 2025 Schools' Intellectual National Carnival Chutney Soca Monarch competition at the NCIC Nagar car park, Chaguanas on February 26.

Singing his composition a Melody of Chutney, the Savonetta Primary School student topped the competition with 268 points. In the process, Darius displaced 2024 champion Katelin Sultan who placed second with her song Say Ah Prayer For My Country. Sultan amassed 242 points.

In third place was Lower Morvant Government's Celebrit-T Charles, who racked up 218 points with her song I Was Born For Chutney. St Helena Presbyterian's Danielle Abraham (194 points) and Lower Morvant's Jah'Majesty Charles (185 points) rounded off the top five in the primary schools category.

Darius was undoubtedly the star of the show as he also won the people's choice award and the prize for the best lyrics in his category. This win followed on the heels of his moving rendition of Calypso Will Survive in the Junior Calypso Monarch final at the Queen's Park Savannah on February 24. Darius also placed third in the primary schools' category of the Junior Soca Monarch competition on February 25.

>

In the secondary schools category of the Schools' Intellectual National Chutney Soca Monarch, St Joseph's Convent San Fernando's Dabria Baptiste had a fight on her hands as she saw off challenges from the Presentation College San Fernando pair of Marcus and Darion McDonald to claim top spot.

Baptiste earned 261 points with her song I Want To Sing, with Marcus racking up 256 points for second with his Devika song, and Darion (223 points) with his Indian Swaadie composition.

Queen's Royal College's Zkinga Moses and Scarborough Secondary's Rihanna Roberts finished fourth and fifth respectively.

The champ Baptiste claimed the prize for the best lyrics, with Marcus, last year's secondary school winner, claiming the people's choice award this time around.

Meanwhile, in the Schools' National Tassarama competition which was held at the same compound on February 26, there was no separating Debe Hindu School and Avocat Hindu School as they tied for first with 1,041 points in the primary schools category.

In the secondary schools category, Presentation College Chaguanas just edged Vishnu Boys' Hindu College to the tassa crown as they amassed 1,044 points to the latter's tally of 1,041.

Third place went to Waterloo Secondary with 1,035 points, with Iere High School (996 points) and Fyzabad Secondary School (964 points) finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

Waterloo won the prizes for best bass player and most entertaining tassa band, with Presentation Chaguanas claiming the people's choice award to add to their winning performance. Vishnu Boys were adjudged to have the most disciplined tassa band, while Iere were rewarded for having the best jhaal player and Hillview College got the award for the best tassa player.

>