Jackree, Khan claim NLCB Cross Country Golf Challenge

Gerard Khan (L) and Rajnath Jackree with their prizes after winning the 2025 NLCB Cross Country Golf Challenge at Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club, Trincity on February 22. Photo courtesy Vidia Ramphal -

The team of Rajnath Jackree and Gerard Khan captured the NLCB Cross Country Golf Challenge at the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club in Trincity on February 22.

In what was the first staging of the competition since 2014, Jackree and Khan held off a stiff challenge from the pair of Brian Fares and Kissoon Gannes to eventually claim the trophy. Jackree and Khan racked up 50 Stableford points and held on to push Fares and Gannes (44 points) into second spot.

The winning team coped with the rearranged golf course seamlessly and proved too much for their competitors in the end. Jackree and Khan were rewarded with the NLCB-sponsored trophy plate and entry to the 2025 St Kitts Open Golf Championship which will be held from June 6-10. Additionally, the pair will get accommodation at Royal St Kitts Hotel, a round of golf at Four Seasons Resort Nevis and a TT$750 travel voucher courtesy Kelvin Cruise and Travel Service Ltd.

Third place went to Dr Ingrid Seebaran and Pooran Singh,who finished marginally behind the top two with 43 points.

The teams of Rabindra Narine/Nicholas Wood Salomon and Neemedas Chandool/Rodney Phillip finished fourth and fifth respectively, despite also putting 43 points on the board as places were determined via a countback.

The event's major sponsors included Carib, Cedar Valley Golf Club, First Caribbean Marketing Company Ltd, KFC, Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Royal St Kitts Hotel, St Kitts Golf Club and 21 Plantations Paradise.