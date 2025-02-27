Is your home energy smart?

Energy efficiency is the practice of using less energy to get a task done.

It is simply a mechanism by which existing energy supplies are used more optimally, through thoughtful consumption and reduction of waste.

Here are some ways to use energy more efficiently at home:

Adjust the temperature on your air conditioner

While estimates vary on the precise savings, it is generally accepted that raising the temperature on your unit can result in reduced energy bills.

The logic is simple – the higher you set the temperature, the less the unit needs to work to achieve it.

On your days out, set a timer for your air conditioner

If your model allows, or you have smart home devices, set your air conditioner to turn on just a few minutes before you expect to be home.

If you enter a warm room, you may be tempted to turn the unit on high to cool the room quickly and run the risk of leaving it at that level for longer than you need to make the space comfortable.

Service your air conditioner regularly

Replacing and cleaning filters in your unit can ensure they work at peak efficiency and can reduce energy consumption by up to 15 per cent.

Cook intelligently

Whenever possible, plan your meals to make the best use of your appliances.

If you intend to turn on your oven, try to plan a menu that allows you to bake as many of your dishes as possible.

Preheating the oven to cook one item uses the same energy as it would take to cook multiple items.

Keep a thermos handy

If you are a frequent coffee or tea drinker, consider boiling water in the morning and then keeping it in an insulated vacuum bottle or thermos.

That way, you do not need to turn the kettle on for every brew.

Wash with cold water

If your clothes are not excessively dirty, choosing a cold wash will allow you to save some power.

Also, some laundry detergents are now engineered to work just as well in cold water as hot.

Dry your clothes in the sun

Clothes dryers guzzle electricity. Take advantage of warmer temperatures and hang your laundry out to dry in the sun.

Use decor to your advantage

In some homes, lights go on as soon as the sun dips.

However, you can take extra sunshine out of the day by installing mirrors in strategic locations to reflect the sunlight at its evening angles.

This would allow you to leave the lights off for longer.

Take cold, short showers

When it is hot outside, it makes sense to take cold showers, not just to cool you down, but also to save on energy costs.

Water heaters account for a significant share of domestic energy bills, so using less hot water is an easy way to cut expenditure.

Where possible, don’t leave your showers for the coolest times of day, so you avoid the temptation of turning on the hot water.

Spend leisure time outside

To reduce runtime on your air conditioner and other appliances on days off, try scheduling an activity that takes you outside.

A beach getaway, a hike or even a day at the mall are all options for a cool outing that will take some burden off your energy bill.

Share the load

Family gatherings can help strengthen bonds and at the same time reduce energy bills.

Consider planning weekend potluck lunches that bring separate households – be it family or friends – together in one location.

This would mean cooling one home or running one entertainment system instead of multiple on a given day.

Alternating the hosts from one weekend to the next means the energy expense is shared.

