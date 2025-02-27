Government heeds residents' cries, Brasso Police Station reopens

Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland, centre, cuts the ribbon at the reopening of the Brasso Police Station on February 26. Looking on are, from left councillor John Lezama, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo chairman Ryan Rampersad, Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin, Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne, councillor Sharen Badal-Ahyew and vice-chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation Henry Awong. - Photos by Innis Francis

MINISTER in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland, SC, believes the current state of emergency (SoE) has yielded tangible benefits, citing a decrease in the murder rate compared to the same period last year.

“It is down by 45 per cent, almost 50 per cent. That is a tangible benefit. Now, we want more tangible benefits, and we want it to be done faster because it is still not at a level that is satisfactory,” he told reporters on February 26.

He opted not to share the “methodology” used but complimented the hard work of the police.

Scotland was speaking after the reopening of the Brasso Police Station on Caparo Valley Brasso Road.

Earlier in his address, the minister spoke of the significance and importance of the station, saying the reopening was a powerful reaffirmation of the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the well-being of the people and “reinforcing the security framework of our beloved nation.”

“It is a symbol of the government's dedication to upholding law and order, restoring peace, and reinforcing the fabric of trust between the police service and the communities that we are sworn to protect,” he said.

“Law-enforcement work can be challenging. So having a strong, supported team at the station can be a crucial component in facing this challenge. It is a symbol of authority and responsibility.”

In November 2020, the police announced the shuttering of the station, saying residents would instead be serviced by the Gran Couva Police Station.

The police had said the Brasso station was repurposed as part of a nationwide police plan to transition to 21st-century policing. The repurposed building was initially earmarked for use by other agencies.

Earlier this month, after a string of crimes including the shooting death of Matthew Chancellor, 21, outraged residents staged a protest to highlight the terrible wave of crime and to call for the station’s reopening.

Scotland told the gathering that for over a year, the station had been dormant, and in its absence, residents of Brasso and the surrounding areas had been vulnerable.

“The closure of this station was a decision that weighed heavily on us all, including the Minister of National Security. Yet, it is through adversity that we are now able to rise stronger, more resolute, and more determined to fulfil our obligation to the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” Scotland said.

He attempted to assure listeners that the residents’ cries had not fallen on deaf ears.

He added the station would be fully resourced and equipped with the necessary staff and technology to serve the people.

Regarding police corruption, which he said was a global issue, Scotland added that many officers worked diligently. He also mentioned that efforts were being made to address the issues, both internally and externally.

Scotland added: “I have no doubt that the majority of police officers are law-abiding people who take their oaths seriously. However, it only takes one bad apple for everyone to be painted with that brush.”

Acting Commissioner of Police, Junior Benjamin, cited the adage “Blessings delayed are not blessings denied,” saying the cries of the residents about their security concerns had been heard.

“It is an honour and privilege to stand before you today,” Benjamin said.

“It is an honour I share with my predecessor, Commissioner Christopher, who made this a priority project.”

He was referring to suspended CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher.

Also present were Acting DCP Curt Simon, ACPs Wayne Mystar and Oswain Subero, ASPs Naim Gyan and Ishmael Pitt, Insp Rishi Ragbir, and other police officers, as well as Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne and representatives from the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation.

People can call the station at 636-9914.

