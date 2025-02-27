Debbie-Ann Francois is new Netball Association president

New TT Netball Association president Debbie-Ann Francois, who was elected at the AGM on February 22. Photo courtesy Debbie-Ann Francois -

The Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) ushered in a new executive at its AGM on February 22, with long-serving administrator Debbie-Ann Francois elected as president to oversee a four-year term.

In the elections which were contested virtually, the outgoing executive, led by Sherry-Ann Blackburn, tasted a heavy defeat as its entire slate was voted out of office.

Francois, who's currently serving her 19th term as the president of the PoS Netball League, defeated Blackburn 22-13. The race for the first vice presidency was won by Kyla Keith-Wilson, who defeated Joel Young-Strong 21-14. Coreen David won the seat for the second vice president via a similar 21-14 result over Lisa Stanislaus.

Marsha Bedassie got the nod as the TTNA's secretary with a 20-12 win over LaToya Warrick, with Dana George (assistant secretary), Josanne Thomas (treasurer) and Daystar Swift (PRO) rounding off Francois' winning slate.

Francois, who has also been the general secretary of the Caribbean Netball Association since 2008, said her executive will not be a "one-man show" and will work assiduously to regain the trust of netball stakeholders.

"We want to have people trusting us again," Francois told Newsday on February 26. "The sport hasn't been trustworthy for some time...we want to have a collective view as an executive."

This year is set to be an exciting one for local netball, with TT's under-21 team participating in the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar from September 19-28.

In a few weeks, TT's under-16 team will also jump into action when the 21st Jean Pierre Caribbean Netball Youth Tournament is held in Barbados from April 6-12.

"We will work with the netballers and hear their concerns," Francois said. "To the stakeholders, we will be approaching you and will ensure accountability with your assistance. The journey has now started...we ask that you hold us accountable to ensure the sport is uplifted."