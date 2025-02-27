Cops searching for 'friend' after man killed picking oranges

- File photo

POLICE are still searching for a man who accompanied Rajindra “Syo” Ramcharan, 33, to pick oranges in Tabaquite on the night of February 25 when he was killed.

Ramcharan's fiancé, Oniosa Corbin, of Guyana, said he told her he was going to accompany his friend who was going to "hustle" by picking oranges.

Central Division police said they have not yet identified the friend and are continuing the search as part of the investigation. The companion is critical to helping investigators understand what might have happened to the construction worker.

Police say they are working with the theory the men may have been stealing the oranges but relatives denied this accusation on February 26.

“I cannot say if he went to steal, but he did not go alone. He went with somebody, and that person might be able to say what happened," a male relative told Newsday.

Ramcharan's body was discovered around 8 am on February 26 at Haroo’s Estate in Sandhill Trace by a worker of the estate.

The body was found under an orange tree with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Crime scene investigators recovered eight spent nine-millimetre shells and one live round with TT Regiment markings.

Corbin, who was in her home country at the time, said she last spoke to her soon-to-be husband around 7 pm before he went to pick the oranges.

Central Division police and Homicide Region Three are continuing inquiries.