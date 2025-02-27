Chambers wish PM the best as he sets to resign March 16

Tobago Business Chamber head Martin George. -

Chamber heads have wished the Prime Minister the best as he announced he will resign his post in less than three weeks, on March 16.

Tobago chamber Martin George described Dr Rowley as a prominent and outstanding figure on the political landscape who leaves behind a rich legacy.

"While one may not have agreed with everything that he did or said, we have to recognise the fact he has represented Trinidad and Tobago, he has represented his constituency, he has represented his people in a way that definitely is something that he can look back with a certain degree of fondness and say, 'Well look, I laboured long and hard and I deserve my rest and retirement at this stage.

Similarly, Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president, Baldath Maharaj said Rowley led the country through difficult times during his tenure such as economic downturns, the covid19 pandemic and shifts in global markets.

"The business community now looks forward to a smooth transition and clear policy direction to ensure economic stability and investor confidence during this period of change."

Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh thanked Rowley for his service and expressed confidence in his successor, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young.

"Dr Rowley has served the country for a very long time and I wish him all the best as he looks to what the future holds. I think he has made a good choice in Stuart Young who comes from a strong financial and legal background and the country needs that kind of mind and talent."

George hoped Young would work on facilitating the needs of the business community.

"Mr Young is from a business family and he himself has demonstrated capability and competence in many areas that he has been called upon to serve or to act in government. We are hoping, from a business chamber perspective, that Mr Young will adopt an even more business-friendly approach. That he would seek to facilitate the needs of the business community, even in the areas of the foreign exchange."

Also looking to the future, the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce said the challenges ahead are addressing crime and fostering economic resilience, both which require a comprehensive and inclusive approach.

"We look forward to working closely with the incoming leadership to advance policies that enhance national development, economic diversification, and ease of doing business."

Speaking at the sod-turning for Nutrimix's $150 million animal and pet feed plant in Pt Lisas on February 25, Rowley criticised state bureaucracy involving development projects, and labelled the large use of foreign exchange to purchase Carnival costumes as "foolishness."

On the foreign exchange issue, George said if the Prime Minister took an overall view, he would see "it's the same Carnival product that you are depending on to bring in lots of foreign exchange from tourists and visitors."

"So if we don't have the grand spectacle, and the beads and the feathers and the dazzling array of costumes, then you are not going to have Carnival as we know it."

Maharaj also shared this belief and went further, calling for the local manufacturing sector to be grown to prevent leakages.

"While it is true that a large portion of materials used in costume production are imported, the Carnival economy supports thousands of jobs, from designers and manufacturers to event planners, vendors, and hospitality businesses. Instead of discouraging spending in this sector, the focus should be on developing local manufacturing capacity to produce more Carnival-related materials domestically, thereby reducing forex leakage while maintaining the industry’s global appeal."

Rowley announced his resignation date at the commissioning of the O'Meara Road upgrade project on February 26. He also said the new ANR Robinson Airport in Tobago would be the last project he opens (March 15) before leaving office. George said the chamber was heartened to hear the commitment but more needed to be done to draw in visitors to the island.