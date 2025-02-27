Bmobile invests in AI-powered math tutor

bmobile's B Smart at Math platform launched on their website. - Photo courtesy bmobile.co.tt

Bmobile has invested more than $300,000 in the research, development and roll-out of an AI-driven math learning platform called B Smart at Math.

A release sent by bmobile on February 26 said the B Smart at Math platform is now available for free to students on its website.

The AI platform is accessible to all secondary school students across the country, offering access to a decade’s worth of official CESC math past papers along with detailed explanations for each question.

"The platform provides customised, one-on-one-style tutoring, making exam preparation more effective and accessible. It was designed by over 40 secondary school students and scholars from the UWI. " the release said.

The B Smart at Math platform is a partnership between bmobile and Restore A Sense of I Can (RSC) – a non-profit organisation dedicated to effecting change through technology and education. The software helps students tackle different concepts in math that form part of the CESC syllabus.

Bmobile and RSC hope that by offering free, accessible software, pass rates would be driven up and more students would be prepared to succeed in mathematics, the release said.

TSTT CEO Kent Western said the AI tutor is a step forward in both education and technology.

"At bmobile, we believe in harnessing the power of innovation to bring real, lasting change to society.

"Partnering with RSC on this innovative project allows us to give students access to advanced tools that make learning more engaging, effective and accessible.

RSC co-founder Raj Ramdass expressed confidence in the software’s ability to offer tailor-made, accessible and engaging.

President of the Association of Principals for Public Secondary Schools Sharlene Hicks-Raeburn welcomed the project, saying it is a game-changer for students struggling with math.

"This software meets the students where they are, offering tailored learning that builds confidence, engagement and improved understanding. It’s the perfect tool for the modern learner."