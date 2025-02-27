Bandits rob motorist in 'roadblock'

- File photo

A motorist and his passenger were robbed in Moruga after bandits blocked the road with burnt logs.

The 37-year-old electrician told police the incident happened around midday on February 26 while he was driving his silver Nissan Tiida along Penal Rock Road, with his 37-year-old female friend.

The victim said he saw two burnt logs and stumps across the road through the teak field. Trying to turn around, he saw two men approaching the car with a cutlass and gun. The men announced a hold-up and relieved the passengers of almost $20,000 in personal belongings including jewellery, a handbag, and cell phones.

The men then ran off into the bushes.

St Mary’s police are continuing investigations.

