Trinidad and Tobago U20 Women trounced 12-0 by Canada

Trinidad and Tobago captain Orielle Martin (L) in action against Canada during the Under-20 Concacaf Women's qualifier match, on February 25, 2025, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago women’s Under-20 team failed to qualify for the Concacaf Women’s U20 Championship after a ruthless Canada hammered the hosts 12-0 in their final Group E qualifier clash at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on February 25.

A beaver-trick from captain and striker Annabelle Chukwu and a hat-trick from second half substitute Kierra Blundell combined with one each from Kaylee Hunter, Lea Larouche, Juliette Perreault, Jeneva Hernandez Gray and Ella Kettles.

Only six minutes in, Chukwu sent the visitors ahead with a neat strike past TT goalkeeper Zofia Richards. Two minutes later, Canadian midfielder Kaylee Hunter successfully converted a free kick from on top the box, as her low, hard free kick went straight through Richards to make it 2-0.

A spectacular piece of individual skill from Chukwu saw her stylishly get past two TT defenders and fire past Richards in the tenth minute.

TT stickers Orielle Martin and Mariah Williams tried hard to penetrate Canada’s defensive back-line but neither could get the final shot off.

Lea Larouche made it 4-0 in the 36th and TT were lucky to not concede any more before the halftime break.

At the resumption, TT forward Rasheda Archer replaced midfielder Gabriel Ramdeen. Canada brought on Juliette Perreault for Ava Greco.

The TT switch made no real impact as Canada continued their onslaught.

Perreault scored in the 50th after her long-range effort ricocheted off Richards and into the top left corner.

Jeneva Hernandez Gray then drew the defensive line out to the left, cut back and fired home to make it 6-0. Chukka earned a well-deserved hat-trick scoring twice in the 55th and 57 minutes to carry them 8-0 up.

Substitute Blundell also bagged a quick-fire hat-trick by scoring in the 71st, 86th and 90th, before Ella Kettles made it a convincing 12-0 in time added on.

TT never had a shot on target for the entire game.

The result saw Candid top Group E to advance to the Concacaf Women’s U20 Championships with TT finishing second and missing out on a chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.