Tobago Festivals CEO defends hiring Brian McKnight: Remove the plank from your eye

Tobago Festivals Ltd CEO Kern Cowan has defended the organisation hiring American R&B singer Brian McKnight to perform at the Tobago Rhythm & Soul Festival Buccoo Seafood and Jazz event on April 19.

Tobago Festivals announced McKnight, 55, to the cast in a Facebook post on February 24. McKnight peaked in the early 2000s with hits such as Back At One and

The Tobago Rhythm & Soul Festival, set for April 17-20, will kick-off Easter activities on the island. The Fusion Night, featuring reggae icon Buju Banton on April 20, will bring the curtains down on the festival.

McKnight's presence for the festival has sparked some controversy as his recent concerts have been boycotted lately owing to his estranged relationship with his three eldest children Briana, Niko, and Brian McKnight Jr, from his first marriage to Julie McKnight.

Speaking with Newsday on February 25, Tobago Festivals CEO Kern Cown said he has both seen and heard the negative comments.

“The intent was to give all patrons a strong musical experience," he said.

"The legends of R&B is the angle that we’re going with, and to build on the music that we are purporting.”

Cowan said organisers believe that the product is an excellent one.

“While we can’t literally determine what is what on Brian McKnight’s personal side, what I can tell you is if it wasn’t Brian McKnight that did something, it was Buju Banton who was a convicted felon (conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute), Chris Brown was considered an abuser, and all of these things.”

He added: “We have to remove the plank from our eyes before we can detail anything else, but for me, from what we want to do is give people a strong musical experience that they can benefit from.”

He said it is his understanding that not everybody would agree and appreciate or even consider Brian McKnight based upon what is being purported in the US media, “but we still are not in a position to judge.”

He said the artiste was retained at “an affordable price.”

Cowan said plans are progressing for the show.

“We’re pressing strong. Ticket sales continue to be excellent and we continue to move forward. It is going to be an excellent show – it is going to be a lot. It is going to be a major festival that everybody can enjoy – young and old.”

