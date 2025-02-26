Senior King, Queen of Carnival winners to get Suzuki Vitara

Ayen Gabriel Ramkissoon King, from left, TTCBA president, Mark Ayen; TTCBA vice president, Rosalind Gabriel; Lifestyle Motors marketing, PR and BDC manager, Savina Ramkissoon and TUCO president, Ainsley King. -

The winners of the TT Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) senior King and Queen of Carnival are set to receive a brand-new Suzuki Grand Vitara, while the Calypso Monarch is set to drive away in a new KGM Torres courtesy Lifestyle Motors – the official vehicle sponsor of the competition.

In a release on February 25, the TTCBA vice president Rosalind Gabriel said the partnership with Lifestyle Motors is an exciting opportunity to provide extra incentive to the competing kings and queens as it is the first time a vehicle is being offered as an award.

"We are overjoyed to be able to show this appreciation to the mas community who has remained faithful to the art and the culture for so many years."

Lifestyle Motors, marketing, public relations and BDC manager, Savina Ramkissoon said since 2023 Lifestyle Motors and Trinbago Unified Calypso Organisation (TUCO) has had a partnership honouring the voices of calypso.

"Carnival is the heartbeat of TT, where passion meets performance, and artistry takes center stage.

"At Lifestyle Motors, we believe in celebrating excellence, and this year, we’re proud to reward the champions of our culture with vehicles that embody style, innovation, and power. Now, with the support of Rosalind Gabriel, we are thrilled to extend our commitment to TTCBA, recognising the brilliance of our kings and queens of Carnival."

The TTCBA senior King and Queen of Carnival semifinal takes place on February 26 at the Grand Stand, Carnival City, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, at 7 pm.