‘Pres’ Chaguanas SSCL title dreams put on hold

In this photo taken on February 4, 2025 Presentation College Chaguanas bastman Jaden Joseph looks to play a shot off the bowling of Fatima College’s Larell Guiseppe, during the SSCL Premiership match, at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo. - Faith Ayoung

PRESENTATION College Chaguanas will have to wait at least another week to fulfil their goal of claiming back-to-back titles in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) 50-over premier division.

Leaders Presentation won their round seven match on February 25 to remain unbeaten, but second-placed St Mary’s College also grabbed a victory to ensure the title was not decided.

At the Presentation school ground, the home team crushed St Benedict’s College by ten wickets.

St Benedict’s were bundled out for 52 in 16 overs. Shiva Harripersad was the only batsman to reach double figures with a knock of ten.

The Presentation bowlers shared the wickets. Fareez Ali was unplayable as he ended with remarkable figures of 3/8 in six overs.

The trio of Aneal Rooplal (2/5), Jaden Joseph (2/9) and Alexander Chase (2/20) bagged two wickets apiece.

The Presentation players still had time to attend classes after the match as they raced to 56 without loss in 10.5 overs.

National youth cricketer Darius Batoosingh struck a brisk 37 not out off 38 balls.

A win for Presentation in round eight on March 6 will guarantee the school a second consecutive crown with one round remaining. The defending champions will have their hands full next week against Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College, a team in form of late.

At Honeymoon Park in El Dorado, St Mary’s defended a modest total against Hillview College to keep pressure on “Pres.”

The “Saints” posted 181/9 in 50 overs batting first, with Jadon Simon hitting 37 and Josiah Nicholls contributing 22 not out.

Rajeev Ramgoolie picked up 3/32 in ten overs to limit the St Mary’s batsmen. Tyler Ramroop and Joseph Mendoza were also among the wickets, snatching 2/21 and 2/24 respectively for Hillview.

Josiah Nicholls was at his best with the ball, taking 4/19 in ten overs as Hillview were limited to 114 all out in 32.3 overs. Nathan Sancho also ensured Hillview did not get close to the target, grabbing 3/23.

Ramgoolie had a solid all round match for Hillview as he scored 33 in a losing effort.

In another match, Vishnu Boys’ posted the highest total of the season when they scored a mammoth 508/6 in 46 overs. Christian Lall and Andrew Rambaran struck centuries. Lall hit 15 fours and six sixes in his knock of 119 off 55 balls. Rambaran’s strike rate was even more impressive as he belted 104 off 35 deliveries.

Rambaran, who recently earned a call-up to the TT Red Force senior team, struck five fours and 11 sixes.

Tariq Richard made 51, but he got little help as Toco were all out for 94 in 22.3 overs as Vishnu won by 414 runs.

In other matches, Naparima cruised past ASJA Boys’ College San Fernando by 166 runs and Presentation College San Fernando beat Fatima by six wickets.

Summarised scores:

VISHNU BOYS’ HINDU 508/6 (46 overs) (Christian Lall 119, Andrew Rambaran 104, Zachary Madray 87; Zackary Stewart 2/68, Zidane Woods 2/79) vs TOCO 94 (22.3 overs) (Tariq Richard 51, Z Stewart 21; A Rambaran 6/12, Nikhil Manick 2/15). Vishnu Boys won by 414 runs.

ST BENEDICT’S 52 (16 overs) (Shiva Harripersad 10; Fareez Ali 3/8, Aneal Rooplal 2/5, Jaden Joseph 2/9, Alexander Chase 2/20) vs PRESENTATION CHAGUANAS 56/0 (10.5 overs) (Darrius Batoosingh 37 not out). Presentation won by ten wickets.

ST MARY’S 181/9 (50 overs) (Jadon Simon 37, Josiah Nicholls 22 not out; Rajeev Ramgoolie 3/32, Tyler Ramroop 2/21, Joseph Mendoza 2/24) vs HILLVIEW 114 (32.3 overs) (R Ramgoolie 33; J Nicholls 4/19, Nathan Sancho 3/23). St Mary’s won by 67 runs.

NAPARIMA 282/2 (45 overs) (Amit Chan 113 not out, Aadi Ramsaran 85, Omanan Deopersad 33; Samuel Stewart 1/47) vs ASJA BOYS’ SAN FERNANDO 116 (34 overs) (Samuel Stewart 47, Kayden Manohar 20; Amrit Pittiman 3/2, Roberto Badree 3/21, Mathew Cooper 3/26). Naparima won by 166 runs.

FATIMA 86 vs PRESENTATION SAN FERNANDO 88/4. Presentation won by six wickets.