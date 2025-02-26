Police vow to keep Trinidad and Tobago safe during Carnival

Junior Benjamin -

Acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin says police are committed to improving public safety as he addressed a recent triple homicide in the rural community of Guanapo. The incident left a six-year-old boy hospitalised and his parents and uncle dead after gunmen stormed the family’s home on February 22.

Speaking at a police media briefing on February 25, Benjamin said, “While public morale might be low, the police service remains focused on its mission. There will be highs and lows, good and bad days, but our commitment to making TT safer remains unwavering.”

Acknowledging challenges, Benjamin said the police continued to actively pursue the perpetrators of crimes, utilising intelligence-led, evidence-based strategies.

“Data will continue to guide our efforts.”

He noted that as of February 24, there have been 59 homicides, compared to 78 for the same period in 2023, though he said police were not satisfied while expressing optimism.

“Data indicates we are moving in the right direction. Our efforts are making a difference, and we will not stop until we reduce crime.”

He called on the public to work with the police, saying crime fighting was not something the police could do alone.

“We need the support of law-abiding citizens. We encourage you to come forward with information.”

Also at the briefing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Curt Simon described the investigation into the Guanapo incident as still in its early stages and highlighted the importance of victimology in homicide investigations. Victimology focuses on the victims of crimes and how they are affected.

“It’s not just about understanding the crime, but also about understanding the people who suffer because of it,” he said.

Later, during a phone interview with Newsday, Simon was asked about possible motives for the triple murder.

He said, "We are looking at three different motives, altercation, gang and drugs. Those are the standing out and apparent motives.

"Of course (during) the investigations, the deeper it goes, you find that you would be able to single out one motive from another. Those are the motives that I am watching right now that might be somewhat apparent."

At the briefing, Simon addressed criminal activity not covered under the State of Emergency (SoE). He said while the SoE targeted gangs, the police's overall goal was to reduce violent crime and the murder rate.

“We are focusing on those who are instilling fear or threatening public safety, as well as the national security of the country. We are also targeting crimes like housebreaking, sexual offences and robbery. People creating chaos in communities.”

Asked about new initiatives resulting from the success of the SoE, Benjamin said police were always learning from experience.

“Every week, we analyse our statistics. We don’t act arbitrarily; we are constantly evaluating what worked in the past and exploring best practices to improve our response.”

Benjamin expressed hope for further improvements in policing, especially with an increase in firearms seizures.

Addressing Carnival celebrations, DCP Richard Smith said there would be heightened police presence in major areas such as Port of Spain, South Trinidad and North Trinidad. For those not participating in the Carnival areas, police patrols would also take place in those areas.

“We've also engaged private security companies to assist with patrolling these areas.”

Smith discussed a police exercise in Chaguanas over the weekend, which resulted in the seizure of ammunition and a firearm and the arrest of a 46-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son.

He also described the Tobago Panorama Medium Band finals, attended by 2,000 people, as incident-free.

Commenting on the approach of Ramadan observances, Smith stressed the importance of considering the needs of those attending places of worship during Carnival. He encouraged people in need of Carnival route passes to visit the specialised support units in their division.

He reminded the public that glass bottles would be prohibited in Port of Spain from 4 am on Carnival Monday to 12 am on Carnival Tuesday. He also urged firearm license holders to be cautious when attending events/fetes.

“Many events have a no-firearm policy, and it’s important to respect this. If you lose your firearm and report it falsely, we will conduct a thorough investigation and charge individuals accordingly.”

Smith concluded by commending the public for its "excellent behaviour" thus far.

“While Carnival is often seen as a time to let loose, it’s important to maintain order and respect. We’ve had no major incidents and we’re looking forward to a safe and secure Carnival.”