PM to unveil Lisa Morris-Julian Blvd in Arima on February 26

Lisa Morris-Julian -

THE name of the late Lisa Morris-Julian would be immortalised in her hometown of Arima, when the Prime Minister commissions the O'Meara Road Upgrade Project at 10.30 am on February 26.

At the commissioning, The Prime Minister is expected to unveil the Lisa Morris-Julian Boulevard in memory of the late D'abadie/O'Meara MP who perished, along with two of her children, Jesiah, six and Xianne, 25, in a December 16, fire at her Farfan Street, Arima, home.

It is scheduled to take place on the compound of the Ministry of Works and Transport, Highways Division, O'Meara Road, Arima.

The fire has been the subject of multiple investigations including one led by the National Security Ministry.

A Ministry of Works statement on the event said it would recognise the completion of a strategic project to address traffic alleviation in the Borough of Arima that forms part of the ministry’s overarching agenda to advance the continued upgrade of road infrastructure throughout the country.

>

The Government said it envisioned a future in which all communities were furnished with modern, high-quality and resilient transportation infrastructure that would properly allow the country to elevated levels of growth, connectivity and productivity.

Stating the commissioning of the project would be a milestone in its infrastructural development of Arima, the ministry said key improvements included a new roundabout, additional lanes, upgraded intersections and enhanced drainage.

“This project will significantly improve mobility and development in Arima and its environs.”

After the event, Dr Rowley, who just returned from a Caricom heads of government meeting in Barbados, is expected to travel to the USA on private business.