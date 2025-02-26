PM to open new Tobago airport on March 15

Work almost complete at the new ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point. - Visual Styles/File photo

THE new ANR Robinson International Airport will be opened on March 15.

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister on February 26 at the commissioning of the O'Meara Road upgrade project at the Ministry of Works and Transport, O'Meara Road, Arima.

The opening of the airport will be one of Dr Rowley's last official duties before he resigns the post on March 16.

The airport, with its new terminal and other facilities, is expected to be a significant boost to Tobago's tourism, with the capacity to accommodate three million passengers annually.

China Railway Construction was the main contractor on the billion-dollar project, which was managed by the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has acknowledged there were delays in the project, primarily owing to covid19, as well as cost overruns.