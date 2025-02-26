Palo Seco man fined for growing marijuana plants

- File photo

A 39-year-old man was fined for cultivating marijuana plants at his Palo Seco home.

Sheldon Ramroop of National Trace, Beach Road appeared before South Court Master Kimitria Gray on February 25, where he pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined $32,000 to be paid in 12 months or face six months hard labour, if he defaults.

Officers of the Santa Flora and Erin Police, South Western Division Task Force and K-9 Unit went to Ramroop's home to investigate a report that he was hiding illegal firearms and ammunition.

Police instead found 17 fully grown marijuana plants in buckets and a crate containing several seedlings.