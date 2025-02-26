'Naps' fete putting students first

Ravi “Ravi B” Bissambhar - Photo courtesy David Allen

Kes the Band will headline Naparima College’s Paradise – a premium cooler fete at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Hosted by Naparima College Association of Past Students (NAPS), the annual event, which takes place on February 28, is a marquee fundraiser on the school's event calendar to help the alumni continue current projects at the school and begin new ones.

All proceeds go back to “Naps.”

NAPS president Joel Simmons and his executive work together with the school’s administration as well as its parent/teacher association to ensure every child has an equal opportunity to excel in any field.

>

“We want to continue exceeding expectations by providing a quality event for all members of the San Fernando community,” Simmons said.

“This is why we have a two-tiered event: a cooler section for party-goers, as well as our VIP area, where we offer premium drinks and top-quality bites.

“As an association, we will continue working with all our alumni members, both here and abroad, to ensure that Naparima College remains one of the best schools in the Caribbean.”

Joining fellow San Fernando native Kees Dieffenthaller of Kes The Band on stage will be defending Road March champion Mical Teja.

Nailah Blackman will also perform her array of new soca songs alongside rising sensation Yung Bredda, who has been making waves with mega-hit The Greatest Bend Over and who is a finalist in the Calypso Monarch competition.

Popular chutney singer Ravi B and former Naps student and pannist Joshua Regrello, who set a world record of 31 hours for the longest-playing pan marathon on December 28, 2024, are both expected to deliver high-energy sets.

DJs on the night will be local favourite DJ Ana and Ultra Simmo – another Naps graduate – alongside Team Joy.

>

One of the projects NAPS will invest in is taking its school drama club to the Toronto Fringe Theatre Festival 2025. The club won a mammoth 17 awards and prizes at the annual Secondary Schools’ Drama Festival 2024 with its original play Alpha, scripted by the students.

NAPS executive member Devin Kissoon called on current and past students, and members of the public to support an event that gives back educationally and help its students excel.

“Come enjoy yourself and give back to the school by supporting some of the projects we’re working on, and what we have upcoming. Our slogan is: putting students first.

“Students who cannot afford to pay their electricity and grocery bills, we step in and handle them. Special-needs students who need money for school transport and so on, we got them covered.

"These are just a few projects we’ve been working over the past few years, and there’s much more to come,” he said.

Tickets are $350 for the cooler zone and $700 all-inclusive.

For more info and updates: visit Naparima College Association of Past Students Facebook page and Naps Alumni on Instagram.