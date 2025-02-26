Ministers promise port efficiency, border protection with new scanners

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, left, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Customs and Excise Comptroller Riad Juman and Port Authority chairman Colonel (ret'd) Lyle Alexander, celebrate the commissioning of two new mobile container scanners at the Port of Port of Spain, on February 25. - Andrew Gioannetti

TWO new large-scale non-intrusive inspection (NII) mobile scanners were commissioned at the Port of Port of Spain on February 25, with two more set to be unveiled at Point Lisas in the coming days.

The new Customs and Excise Division scanners are expected to enhance national security, improve business efficiency and save taxpayers money by increasing the percentage of containers inspected from about 25 per cent to 75 per cent.

The four scanners cost US$12.9 million ($87 million).

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony at Dock Road, Wrightson Road, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said the scanners “will significantly reduce the waiting time for the shippers and the customers of the port.”

He said faster processing times would make the Port of Port of Spain more competitive.

“The fact that we can move containers into the port and out of the port in a much quicker manner...will make us even more competitive as a port,” he said.

The procurement of the scanners was part of a collaborative effort involving the Port Authority, Customs and Excise Division and other agencies.

The process began in 2023, and a year later, the Ministry of Finance contracted the Canadian firm Sectus Technologies Inc, to supply, deliver, install, commission and maintain four scanners on behalf of the Customs and Excise Division.

The scanners were assembled in Paris, France by Smiths Detection Group and shipped to Trinidad late last year after on-site examination by customs officials.

Sinanan said inter-agency co-operation was crucial to ensure the success of port operations.

“We have to work together if we have to get the Port of Port of Spain up to the standard that we want,” he said.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert, line minister for the Customs and Excise Division, described the event as “a landmark” in modernising cargo inspections.

“This event confirms the government’s commitment to strengthening national security, enhancing trade facilitation and ensuring efficiency in our port operations,” he said.

He said contraband smuggling was a major national security concern with over 300,000 containers passing through the Port of Spain port annually.

He said the government took a proactive approach by acquiring specialised equipment that meets the highest international standards to combat the threat.

The new NII scanners use advanced X-ray and gamma-ray imaging technology to provide detailed views of container contents without manual inspections. This capability is expected to enhance the detection of contraband, weapons and narcotics, improving border security while increasing cargo-flow efficiency.

“In addition to national security, trade facilitation, improved efficiency, cost savings and enhanced revenue collection are primary considerations for the Ministry of Finance and these scanners will transform the way cargo is processed at our container ports.

“By reducing the need for time-consuming physical inspections, we will significantly minimise delays in cargo clearance, ensure a smoother flow of goods and reduce bottlenecks that impact business operations.”

He said one of the key advantages of such a scanner is its mobility, allowing it to be deployed elsewhere as needed.

“It can move from location to location and be ready for scanning within 30 minutes of arrival. This flexibility enhances its effectiveness not only at ports but also at other critical inspection points,” said Imbert.

“Furthermore, its user-friendly interface ensures the ease of operation for customs and border security personnel.”

Riad Juman, comptroller at Customs and Excise, praised the scanners as a milestone in strengthening TT's border security and trade facilitation.

“These scanners will enable Customs officers to swiftly and accurately inspect cargo without physically opening containers, thereby improving the speed and efficiency of cargo inspections,” he said.

Juman told Newsday the goal is to have all containers scanned for maximum effect. Asked if it was an active and realistic target, he responded, “It can be. We’re talking about opening 24 hours, so it’s possible. If the consignees could accommodate it, then surely.”

He said Customs would use the upcoming weeks to determine if the scanners’ performance matches their promise.

“Once we get a good idea of the scanning capabilities, the objective here is to shoot for the 100 per cent (target).”

As its scanning output is limited, Customs determines which containers to scan, based on a risk assessment.

Sinanan and Imbert said the initiative aligns with the government’s objective to modernise its infrastructure and implement global best practices in border security.

Sinanan expressed confidence in the scanners' potential to transform the Port of Port of Spain into a benchmark for international best practices.