Drop prices of houses, minister

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: This is an election year and a lot of exciting things are happening. Lots of goodies have been promised by the government to the citizens and that is good.

But I am wondering why the Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis is not giving out houses to people who have been waiting for decades to get a home. Hundreds of houses are unoccupied and deteriorating all over the country. Why not give out those houses to the applicants?

I have a relative who applied for a house at age 29. She is now in her sixties and still has not received a house. All the minister has to do is drop the prices of those unoccupied houses and give them out to the people who have applied.

If a house is $500,000, just drop the price to $300,000 and make it easy by giving the applicants soft loans so they can do some renovations to their homes. That makes sense to me, instead of having the houses fall apart, thereby wasting taxpayers' money.

Do something now; too many people are waiting on homes for too many years. The ball is in your court, Madam Minister. Please fix this.

>

MODICIA MARTIN

via e-mail