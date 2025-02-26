Black Sage is Extempo king; Preedy wins Freestyle

Akeem "Preedy" Charles - Photo by Sean Douglas

Phillip Murray aka Black Sage dethroned Winston "Gypsy" Peters to take the Extempo title, while Akeem "Preedy" Chance is the new Freestyle champion, triumphing over Orlando Octave at the National Extempo and Freestyle competition.

The 2024 Freestyle winner Squeezy Rankin, who won the Young Kings 2025 title, also did not make it to the final round of the event held at the Radisson Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on February 25.

A hoarse-sounding Gypsy fought valiantly but could not make the final cut. London was selected to challenge Black Sage for the title.