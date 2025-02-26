Acting CoP denies probe of Erla's financial records

Suspended Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher - File photo

Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Junior Benjamin has denied claims the White Collar Crime Unit is investigating the financial records of suspended CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher as part of the investigation into the procurement of two sniper rifles.

The claims were made in a TT Guardian article on February 25.

"I want to emphatically state the TTPS is not conducting any investigation into her financial records. I have spoken to all concerned parties, including my senior officers both in the White Collar Crime Unit and the DCP, Investigation and Intelligence (INI), and it is absolutely conclusively clear: there is no such investigation being conducted."

Speaking at a media briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, Benjamin called for more “responsible journalism.” He described the ongoing investigations as a “very sensitive matter” and asked for greater consideration by the media as police handle the matter with "professionalism and integrity."

He said any further updates on the investigation concerning Harewood-Christopher would come from the police corporate communications department, saying, "We will provide you with accurate information so that, in the future, you will not be misled."

The article cites “sources close to the investigation” but does not provide names. It alleges a representative of the unit is set to meet with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to discuss a financial aspect of the ongoing investigation,

Harewood-Christopher was arrested as part of the investigation into the procurement of two sniper rifles, allegedly for use by the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), on January 30. She was released on February 1 without charges.

On February 24, police also denied an article published by the TT Express on February 23, which alleged a laptop belonging to murder victim attorney Randall Hector had gone missing.

A post on its Facebook page said, “The TTPS is refuting claims of a missing laptop in the murder of Randall Hector, which is being actively pursued by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations.”

It added further updates on Hector's case and other investigations should only be sourced from official statements provided by the corporate communications unit through authorised channels.

Hector was shot and killed on December 31, 2024, outside the Seventh-Day Adventist Church at Stanmore Avenue, Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain, after giving a sermon.

DCP Curt Simon, at the briefing, said the investigation is still engaging the attention of the INI and all the necessary actions are being done.

"We continue to refute any claims made, as all the evidence we are looking for is in our possession. We are in the process of moving forward."