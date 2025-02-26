5 Venezuelans held for human trafficking to Trinidad

In this November 11, 2020 file photo, Venezuelan migrants arrive illegally at Los Iros beach, Erin. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Venezuelan authorities have arrested five people, including a 19-year-old man, in connection with human trafficking to Trinidad.

On February 25, media outlets Noti Codigo and Tane Tanae Noticias reported that the Strategic Intelligence Division (DIE) arrested the five in an operation in the Boca de Macareo sector of Tucupita, in the Delta Amacuro state.

The suspects, aged 19, 20, 27, 29 and 37, are accused of transporting Venezuelans to an unauthorised dock from which they attempted to sail to Trinidad.

Authorities also seized five motorcycles, three cellphones and US$125 from the suspects.

This crackdown follows a tragic shipwreck on February 20 that killed at least four people, including two children, during an illegal trip to Trinidad.

The ill-fated boat, carrying 25 Venezuelans, capsized in Pedernales while en route to Trinidad from Tucupita on the night of February 19.

So far, 17 passengers were rescued from the waters.

Investigations into the incident and the trafficking ring are ongoing.