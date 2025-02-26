4 alleged gang members detained under SoE orders

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

Four men alleged to be gang members have been detained under detention orders signed by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

They are alleged to be key figures in organised criminal groups. The orders cite their alleged involvement in serious violent crimes, including murders, firearms trafficking, and retaliatory attacks.

The detainees, identified as Emmanuel "Mano" Bowens, Justin "Spooky" Gomes, Joven "Bobe" Gomes, and Francis "Frano" Despot, have been placed in lawful custody under the Emergency Powers Act.

Bowens, of Upper Waterhole, Cocorite, is accused of being a high-ranking member and enforcer for the Upper Waterhole Cocorite Organised Criminal Group, which is affiliated with the notorious Muslim "nine" Gang. The order claims Bowens is involved in the trafficking of arms and ammunition and narcotics, and was identified as a person assigned the task, and intending and with the means, to expand the territorial control of the Cocorite criminal organisation by using violent intimidatory tactics against members of the public including shootings and murders.

Gomes, also called Joven Garcia, or Bobe, of 11 Ballantyne Road, Five Rivers, Arouca,was identified as the leader of the Five Rivers faction of the Resistance Gang involved in trafficking of high-powered firearms, murders, kidnapping, armed robberies and extortion, and as a person orchestrating and conspiring with others, and intending, with the means, to carry out violent gang activity, including the retaliatory murder of prison officers.

>

Justin Gomes, also called “Spooky” or “Spook Dawg,” also of 11 Ballantyne Road, Five Rivers, Arouca, was identified as a member, shooter and enforcer of the Resistance Gang. He is accused of orchestrating and leading violent criminal operations, including firearms trafficking and extortion. He is also alleged to be plotting retaliatory murders of prison officers, following gang-related crackdowns by law enforcement.

Francis “Frano” Despot, of Fyzabad and Oropouche, is said to be a member of the Oropouche Gang, and is accused of involvement in firearms and narcotics trafficking. Authorities believe he was actively conspiring to execute retaliatory reprisal murders using high-powered weapons. Hinds said the orders were based on credible intelligence and are necessary to protect national security and prevent imminent acts

They will all be detained at the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre in Arima.

There have been 27 detentions to date.