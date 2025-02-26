3 queens crowned at show aimed at 'empowering women'

Avalon Felix – Mrs Classique Globe International, left, Natalie Francis – Mrs Globe TT, and Shirneil Kimkeran – Mrs Globe Curve will represent TT in competitions in China and the US in April and June. - Photos by Innis Francis

THREE queens destined for international competitions were crowned at one show, Mrs Globe TT, at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

While the lure of being crowned at an international pageant is not to be discounted, the real driver for three winners of the TT leg of the Mrs Globe International Pageants 2025 has been the purpose behind the competition.

Franchise holder Yolandra John said Mrs Globe is about empowering women. It is about letting them know that their purpose is more than being a wife and mother, and by walking the talk, by being change agents as examples for other women to envision and achieve whatever they desire for their own lives.

John was the inaugural representative who was declared the first runner up in the 2024 Mrs Globe International Pageant in China.

Eight women competed on February 15, appearing in swimwear and evening gowns. They were also tested on their intelligence and presentation of a glimpse into their personalities.

In the end, Natalie Francis was crowned Mrs TT Globe 2025, Shirneil Kimkeran, Mrs TT Curve and Avalon Semper-Felix, Mrs TT Classique.

A former Mrs Central Carnival Queen in 2024 and Mrs Elegant Mom, 2012, Francis also copped several special prizes for Best Swim Suit, Mrs Personality Profile, Mrs Intelligence and Mrs Elegance.

Francis will represent the country at the Mrs Globe International Pageant in Shenzhen, China, from April 4-13. The final is scheduled for April 12.

Kimkeran will compete at the Mrs Globe Curve International Pageant in Palm Springs, California, from June 17-23. During that same period, Semper-Felix will take part in the Mrs Classique Globe International Pageant, which is also being held in Palm Springs.

John is also the franchise-holder for these pageants. As lead manager and producer she has been encouraging and guiding women to represent TT on the international stage.

Alicia Green, Mrs Globe regional director, said of the delegates, "These women embody the qualities of grace, leadership, and empowerment. We are so proud of their achievements and look forward to seeing them shine on the global stage."

As a member of the Single Mothers Association, Kimkeran, the mother of two, who is now married, said her words and actions have inspired other women in the group. She believes she can do much more with a title and crown on her head.

“I use this opportunity to remind them that while motherhood can take up a lot of time and space in our heads, they can make a difference by empowering themselves.”

Francis expressed similar sentiments, saying she entered not expecting to win, but to inspire other women.

“I am already involved in a dedicated women's empowerment group, My Sister's Keeper, where I help women to heal, rediscover their strength and realise they can become a beacon of hope for others.

“So this pageant for me was not only about winning. The purpose about women's empowerment is an extension of what I am already doing.”

Special prizes were also awarded to Semper-Felix for Best Evening Gown, Nicole Beharry for Mrs Photogenic, Vanessa Ramoutar for Mrs Multimedia, Beatrice Mc Donald-Ramkissoon, Most Improved and Mrs Congeniality.

Francis, ecstatic about her victory, said she is looking forward to representing TT in China and bringing the crown home.

For Felix-Semper, this was her last local pageant and to bow out with a crown made the victory all the more amazing.

“I have been entering pageants since I was 15, and I am one month away from 50. It is time to quit the competitions, but not the industry.”

The mother of four expects to continue promoting pageants and help young women with their holistic development through a school she runs in her hometown, Siparia.

“This year I am in charge of the Siparia Borough Queen Show, which has a tentative date of June 7.”

She said she is extremely grateful for the opportunity to represent her country in this pageant and present TT's culture and cuisine to the world.

About the competition, John said it is renowned for celebrating the strength, grace and accomplishments of women from all walks of life.

“This year’s pageants will bring together women who are passionate about excellence, cultural diversity and community impact. The pageant serves as a global platform for these women to share their unique voices, talents and philanthropic initiatives, while promoting unity, confidence and positive change worldwide.

They will also serve as ambassadors for the WIN Foundation International, the official beneficiary of the Mrs Globe Pageant. The foundation works to support and empower women globally through transformative educational and reform programmes. The newly-crowned queens will help raise funds for the foundation and its initiatives.