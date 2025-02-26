3 guns found, man held for La Brea fatal shooting

- File photo

Three homemade shotguns have been found and believed to be linked with the recent fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on a hunting trip in the La Brea district.

Around 4 pm on February 24, South Western Division (SWD) police informed officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, of the discovery.

Officers from the SWD CID and Cpl Ramkissoon and other officers of the SWD Task Force went to a dirt road off the Archibald/De Leon Highway, La Brea, where they found the shotguns.

A man from Mon Desir Road, Rousillac, was detained and remained in custody up to February 25.

The victim, Dylan Maharaj, of Dow Village in South Oropouche, went hunting on February 21 with friends in a forested area in Vessigny.

>

Around 10.30 pm, Maharaj was shot.

Hours later, around 2 am on February 22, he was declared dead at the Point Fortin Hospital.

An autopsy was expected to be done on February 25 at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Sgt Seurattan of the La Brea police station is continuing investigations.