"Who is looking after the republic?"

THE EDITOR: What an incredibly sad time to be in the politics of TT. There are so many seeking their own interest that the country seems to be taking second or third place.

I listened to a political activist who said clearly that the aim must be to stand on the side of winners. Let me be clear that for me, as a politician, my aim has been and will always be on the side of country.

At a time in the world when there seems to be no one willing to stand up for integrity, for the poor, for the weak, for the dispossessed, for the aged and ageing, for those discriminated against, for the socially displaced, when institutions that were created when mankind was at its lowest are seen as irrelevant, the few, the believers in that which is best for others ahead of self, must find a way to remain resolute.

Almost every political party in TT in this election season seems to be engaged in some level of leadership crisis. With the focus on power, having access to the Treasury and contracts for acquaintances, there is little or no focus on law and order, the economy, agriculture, education, health, and the plethora of government services that are necessary for the success of a nation.

I am criticised by many as talking and writing while no one seems to be taking me on. Perhaps that is so. But if it is, then we are in much bigger trouble than I can ever imagine.

If as politicians we are so focused on personal power and wealth that we are willing to compromise basic human values and entertain the company of criminals and political parasites to the detriment of our people, then we are sowing the seeds for the demise of our country.

A friend of mine who just launched his book wrote on the cover as he autographed a copy that I must do what I can to save the republic. I have no economic power; I remain an ordinary Moruga man working daily for sustainability. I am not famous; most people have no idea who I am.

The only way I can attempt to save the republic is to hope that the good people will recognise that the key to saving our country is all of us working together, anchored in the human values that see God in every face and not race.

Until we see and understand that it requires each of us to stand up for what is right without compromise and vote for people committed to country ahead of self, then we are on the road to failure.

The question that automatically follow is for whom do we vote? Where are these people of such integrity? They are the people we know. The teacher who goes the extra mile for his or her students. The police officer who will not compromise the uniform for personal gain. The businessperson who still believes in service and is not solely guided by profits.

These are the people who each of us must reach out to and encourage to join a political party like HOPE, where the doors are open to the good people of our country and there is no fight for office or power. The success or failure of this initiative will determine what kind of future we can anticipate for the republic.

