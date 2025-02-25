Venture into dark comedy

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Lincoln holder

THE EDITOR: Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s latest venture into bizarre and dark comedy has created shock waves in political circles.

Her parade of candidates only caused those closest to her to recoil in shock, horror, and disgust. At the same time, the larger population reacted with uncontrollable side-splitting laughter.

Her closest allies remembered that Persad-Bissessar had pulled this stunt on many different occasions, summoning people from the streets with no political support, under the guise of a political accommodation.

Some even wondered whether she would cough up the courage to invite the infamous leaders of the Sixx and Seven gangs to add to her political firepower. Probably they thought their absence could be excused as they may be detained elsewhere during the state of emergency.

Persad-Bissessar’s closest allies have now resigned themselves to spending another five years in opposition as their private conversations seem to have fallen on deaf ears as she is hell-bent on the slippery slope to another defeat.

Even bloggers are finding it difficult to post positives about her and it is only those who believe they will be considered for a safe seat who continue to praise the frail and failing leader.

The UNC membership has now said that enough is enough and has embarked on a coalition of lost interest in Persad-Bissessar.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando