UNC La Brea chairman queries OWTU/UNC candidates

Victor Roberts. -

UNC La Brea constituency executive chairman Victor Roberts has expressed concern over the selection of two labour candidates to contest La Brea and Point Fortin under the party's emblem in this year's election.

He did so in a signed letter to UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, chairman Davendranath Tancoo and general secretary Peter Kanhai on February 24.

On February 19, Ernesto Kesar and Clyde Elder were presented as Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU)/UNC candidates for Point Fortin and La Brea respectively.

The OWTU is a member of the "coalition of interests" (COI) being led by the UNC to contest the election

On February 17, Persad-Bissessar said labour candidates who are part of the COI will use the UNC logo as their own.

In his letter, Roberts said he was excluded from the screening process for La Brea at UNC headquarters in Chaguanas on February 19.

He said the attendance of the constituency executive chairman at such an exercise is customary.

Roberts said, "I am also aware that the UNC has screened persons who are not members of the UNC."

He asked if this was true and for an explanation why "the UNC is breaching its own constitution."

On February 17, Persad-Bissessar said the UNC cannot screen the labour candidates as it would its members, and the party's screening committee would just be having a conversation with them.

Roberts called on Persad-Bissessar, Tancoo or Kanhai to explain these matters to him in the next 60 hours "as I contemplate all my actions."

His letter came hours after another UNC member, attorney Larry Lalla, announced his resignation from the party.

On February 23, Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah said Kesar and Elder have resigned from that party to contest the election.

In January, Abdulah said the party would not contest the election but focus on rebuilding.

On February 23, Patriotic Front political leader Mickela Panday questioned Kesar and Elder's selection as OWTU/UNC candidates. She also questioned why some trade unions have decided to support the UNC in the election.