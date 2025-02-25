TUCO apologises for technical issues, lengthy Calypso Fiesta

Terri Lyons secured a spot in the finals of the Calypso Monarch competition with Ask Yuh Man at TUCO’s Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park, San Fernando on February 22. - Photo by Innis Francis

PRO of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) Rondell Donawa has apologised to artistes and the over 30,000 patrons for the technical difficulties and the inordinate length of Calypso Fiesta on February 22.

He said he has heard some artistes who were unhappy with the sound system threatening to sue the organisation.

But no formal complaints had been made up until February 24, when Newsday spoke to Donawa in a phone interview. and he hopes it does not come to this.

If it does, Donawa, an attorney and calypsonian, said TUCO would have to defend itself.

The premier event, where 40 calypsonians compete for a place in the finals of the National Calypso Monarch competition, was scheduled to start at 2 pm and end at 10 pm at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

An after-party was to follow, ending at 1 am on February 23.

Donawa said because the competition ended well after midnight, the police were adamant to end the show at the designated hour, and threatened to shut it down.

“We had to adhere to the request of the police and bring the show to an end,” Donawa said, adding this also caused the delay in announcing the results that night.

The 11 contenders and one reserve were announced the next day, as the judges had to pack up before completing their tabulation.

To comply with the police orders, only four of the guest artistes – Nailah Blackman, Ding Dong, Skinny Fabulous and Derek Seales – were able to entertain the partygoers, but their performances were rushed.

Other artistes who were advertised were unable to perform, much to the disappointment of the audience, who arrived long before the gates opened at noon on February 22, but remained after the competition, along with others who came just for the party.

On what went wrong, Donawa said, “TUCO was ready to start our production on time. However, the setting up of the sound system provided by Balroop's Sound Systems Ltd, would have delayed this process. Balroop's has been providing sound systems for most of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) events.

“The delay really is unjustifiable. The miking issue was unfortunate. On behalf of TUCO, we have to apologise to the artistes and also the patrons. This sound engineering company, which has been in existence and has been supplying sound for a number of years, ought to have gotten their sound system properly functioning."

“Therefore, it is really no excuse why something of this calibre should have ended up in such a disarray, in terms of artistes feeling uncomfortable.”

The mics kept cutting off during the performances of many artistes and the mics used by the MCs were constantly exchanged.

Donawa said TUCO is yet to speak to Balroop's, but TUCO's general council, when it meets, would have to reassess its relationship with suppliers and service providers to ensure a better product for Carnival 2026.

Two contenders, Garth St Clair and Terri Lyons, have spoken publicly about their disappointment with the sound system.

Lyons was one of 11 contenders selected to come up against reigning monarch Machel Montano. St Clair did not make the cut.

Lyons and Yung Bredda (Akhenaton Lewis), who is also among the finalists, were seen onstage pointing to the stagehands to indicate their mics were not working.

When Newsday called Balroop's office number on February 25, CEO Vishnu Balroop was said to be in a meeting. Laura Balkaran, administrative officer, said Balroop and other members of the management team were in discussing Saturday's show.

"There would be a post mortem tomorrow morning (February 26) and a report would be provided. They are trying to get to the bottom of it," she said.

Donawa said TUCO would also have to reassess the structure of the show, pointing out that in 2024, it also started at 2 pm but ended by the stipulated 10 pm deadline.

“The general council has not met on it, but I would appreciate it (the length of the show) would be a discussion. We appreciate because of all the hiccups and the long intermission...all these different things were responsible.

"We always revisit the model, take the criticism, just learn from it and move on to improve the product."