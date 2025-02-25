TT U-17 women to meet US in Concacaf qualifying final round

Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 women celebrate a goal against Belize, on January 29, 2025, during their round one Concacaf 2025 Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup qualifier at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago's under-17 women's football team will once again face Honduras, and will also have to contest powerhouse team US when the final round of Concacaf qualifiers for the 2025 Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup are held from March 31-April 6.

At the draw on February 24, TT were placed in group C, with El Salvador completing the four-team group. All group C matches will be played at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, similar to TT's outings in the first round of the qualifiers which saw them going up against Belize, the US Virgin Islands and eventual group winners Honduras.

Despite falling 1-0 to the Hondurans in their final group match on January 31, TT advanced to the final qualifying round as one of the best-second-placed teams alongside Bermuda.

TT will open the final round with a March 31 showdown with the US, who finished third at the 2024 Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup. TT will then play El Salvador on April 2, before rounding off a qualifying group for the second consecutive time against Honduras on April 5. All matches are scheduled for 7 pm.

In this qualifying round, the three group winners will advance to the October 17-November 8 Under-17 World Cup in Morocco, with the best second-placed team also advancing to the prestigious global tournament.

Mexico will host group A in Toluca alongside Bermuda, Costa Rica and Haiti, with Panama hosting group B which features Canada, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico.

As many as ten players from TT's under-17 team in the first round of Concacaf qualifying were subsequently picked for the first round of the Concacaf under-20 qualifiers which will conclude on February 25.

Concacaf Women U17 qualifiers final round: