Thank you, Newsday

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

​THE EDITOR: Many thanks for publishing my letter on February 21 as it resulted in me getting a call from an employee of RBC Royal Bank, who helped me in the process of changing my address.

It shows that while policies are made there is some leeway for assisting and accommodating anyone, including senior citizens, in achieving their desired goals.

My sincere thanks to Newsday and to the accommodating RBC employee for assisting in my address change.

RICHARD LOBO

Carenage

