Syndel Samaroo cops two titles as Nat’l Track Cycling Champs end

Valkyries Cycling Club’s Syndel Samaroo. -

Syndel Samaroo (Valkyries) and Kyra Williams (Vapor Wake) pedaled to two national titles each on the final day of the National Track Cycling Championships at the Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, on February 23.

Samaroo was crowned champion in the elite men and Under-23 divisions with Raul Garcia (Madonna Wheelers) and Josiah Williams (Valkyries) rounding off the top three respectively, in both divisions.

Williams rode to a national champion title in the junior women 1km time trial and then topped the field in the standing 250m. Team DPS’ Kyra Hospedales took silver and Madonna’s Cassidy Samaroo bronze in the time trial while Arima Wheelers’ Renelle Bernard and Hosepdales were runner-up and third respectively, in the standing 250m.

Both Makaira Wallace (JLD Academy) and Teniel Campbell (PSL) added more national titles to their 2025 haul as the former won the U23 time trial and the latter copped the elite women’s crown.

Wallace beat to the line silver medallist Phoebe Sandy (Madonna) and bronze receiver Alexia Wilson (Arima). Campbell, however, beat Wallace into second position while Sandy was third.

Campbell’s return to the track after a two-year hiatus saw her claim the elite women 4km individual pursuit title. Her sibling Akil Campbell rode to the elite men’s omnium, elimination, points race and 4km individual pursuit titles.

Additionally, Javon Ramroop (Evolution) won the junior men 1km time trial national trophy while Judah Neverson (junior men), Adrianna Seyjagat (Arima) and Ryan D’Abreau (elite men/U23) won their respective standing 250m events.