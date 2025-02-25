Students, staff evacuated from Vessigny Secondary after gas leak

Students and staff from Vessigny Secondary School in La Brea were evacuated on the morning of February 25 after a gas leak was discovered on the premises.

Newsday learnt students and staff returned home shortly after arriving at the school on the Southern Main Road for classes. They complained of a “bad smell” and alerted fire and police officers.

The source of the leak is unclear, but police have said everything is under control and there have been no reports of injuries.

Personnel from Heritage Petroleum were also on site.

Investigations are ongoing.