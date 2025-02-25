Simmons, Lara shine as WI Masters beat Aussies

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara. - File photo

NAVI MUMBAI: Lendl Simmons and Dwayne Smith blasted half centuries to lead West Indies Masters to an impressive seven-wicket victory over Australia Masters in a high-scoring affair in the International Masters League (IML) on Monday (February 24).

Playing at the DY Patil Sports Stadium, Simmons clobbered 94 off 44 balls with eight sixes and six fours, while Smith hit 51 off 29 balls, inclusive of ten fours and one six, as the WI Masters chased down Australia’s challenging total of 216 for eight in 20 overs, finishing on 220 for three in 19.2 overs.

Their performances overshadowed that of Australia’s Shane Watson, who hit a brilliant 107 off 52 balls.

Watson put on 34 runs for the first wicket with Ben Dunk. before adding 83-runs with Callum Ferguson (13 off 15) and a further 54 runs with Daniel Christian (32 off 15), that helped propel Australia to a formidable total.

Ashley Nurse was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3-16 in three overs, while Ravi Rampaul and Jerome Taylor took two wickets apiece.

In their run chase, the WI Masters were led by the efforts of Smith and Simmons, while captain Brian Lara, who scored 33 runs from 21 balls, shared a 99-run stand with Simmons.

Needing 38 off the final three overs, Simmons and Chadwick Walton, who scored an unbeaten 23 off 11 balls, struck three boundaries off Christian to ease the pressure before sealing victory with four balls to spare. (CMC)