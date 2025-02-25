Secure parking at DRETCHI for Carnival

Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. - File photo

THE Trinidad and Tobago Association for the Hearing Impaired (TTAHI) will open its DRETCHI compound on Wrightson Road for secure Carnival parking on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Parking will cost $100 per day.

The compound is off Wrightson Road, on the road to the port between the Licensing Office and UTT's John Donaldson campus, opposite French Street.

TTAHI, a non-profit organisation, relies on fundraising to supplement government funding and continue providing services to the public.

The TTAHI says it plans to set up an all-inclusive preschool for deaf and hearing children, the first of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago.

In observance of World Hearing Day, TTAHI will launch a campaign to educate the public about protecting their hearing, especially during Carnival, when noise levels are high.

Drivers using TTAHI’s parking facility will receive free earplugs to help reduce hearing damage.

TTAHI will also host public hearing-screening sessions on March 6 and 7 at the DRETCHI compound.

The screenings cost $30 per person and will be available from 7.30 am-12.30 pm for children aged five and older and adults.