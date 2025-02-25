Phase II plays first in large-band finals

Hadco Phase II Pan Groove arranger Len "Boogsie" Sharpe -

Phase II Pan Groove will be the first band on stage when the finals of the large conventional bands take place this Saturday.

The final leg of Panorama 2025 will take place on March 1 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain from 7 pm.

Tunapuna band Republic Bank Exodus – which led the preliminaries and the semifinals – will play in sixth place.

Last year’s winner bp Renegades will close Saturday’s show and the other 2024 winner, Massy Trinidad All Stars will play in fifth position.

Order of appearance:

Phase II Pan Groove

First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra

Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra

Nutrien Silver Stars Steel Orchestra

Massy Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra

Republic Bank Exodus

RBC Redemption Sound Setters Steel Orchestra

Heritage Petroleum Skiffle Steel Orchestra

T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps Steel Orchestra

Bp Renegades Steel Orchestra