Not buying pipe dreams

San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Faris Al-Rawi must really think the people of San Fernando are fools. After ten years of the PNM in power, with San Fernando deteriorating in every way ­– crime skyrocketing, roads crumbling, businesses shutting down, water and electricity unreliable – he now suddenly claims that we can expect a "Chinese-style economic boom" and a futuristic, high-tech city?

This is the same PNM government that has left San Fernando in decay. Even Finance Minister Colm Imbert admitted in a court affidavit that the next three years would be extremely difficult. Prime Minister Rowley himself has repeatedly said the country is in financial trouble. So where exactly is this magical money coming from for Al-Rawi's grand vision?

The reality is Al-Rawi has spent his years in office making empty promises while San Fernando declined. Now, in an election year, he wants to sell us pipe dreams. We are not buying it.

Thankfully, this year we have the power to vote him out. The people of San Fernando West deserve real leadership, not empty talk. Dr Michael Dowlath, a former principal of Naparima College, is the right choice – a serious, capable candidate who will deliver real representation.

It’s time to reject Al-Rawi’s nonsense and choose a government that will actually work for the people.

>

BRIAN BAIG

legal officer, UNC