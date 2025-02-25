New scanners in place at Port of Port of Spain

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, left, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Customs and Excise Comptroller Riad Juman and Port Authority chairman Colonel (ret'd) Lyle Alexander, celebrate the commissioning of two new mobile container scanners at the Port of Port of Spain, on February 25. - Photo by Andrew Gioannetti

TWO new large-scale non-intrusive inspection mobile scanners were commissioned at the Port of Port of Spain on February 25.

Two more scanners of the same model are set to be commissioned at the Port of Point Lisas in the coming days.

Speaking at a ceremony at the port on Dock Road, Wrightson Road, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said the new scanners would allow up to 75 per cent of containers to undergo thorough inspection in Port of Spain, up from the 25 per cent previously achieved.

The four scanners cost US$12.9 million ($87 million), after a procurement process that began in 2023.

Sinanan said the scanners would bolster national security, improve business efficiency and save taxpayers money.

